Home Business

1,000 listed firms could save Rs 37,000 crore in taxes from corporate tax cut move

The effective corporate tax rate inclusive of cesses and surcharges stands at 25.17 per cent, bringing India on a par with most Asian economies.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 1,000 listed entities could save Rs 37,000 crore in taxes on account of the corporate tax cut announced by the government last week, according to Crisil Research.

This is nearly a fourth of the total savings anticipated by the government but could go up this fiscal, as Crisil estimates a 5-6 per cent growth in India Inc’s revenues and Ebidta in FY20. “Over the past few days, a slew of measures have been introduced to address the slowdown in the Indian economy. Friday’s announcement, however, is the most material,” it said.

According to Crisil, these 1,000 firms comprise 70 per cent of NSE’s market capitalisation and are spread across 80 sectors, including oil and gas and financial services, which account for nearly a third of the tax paid by India Inc.

Following last Friday’s announcement, the effective corporate tax rate inclusive of cesses and surcharges stands at 25.17 per cent, bringing India on a par with most Asian economies. It added that segments linked to the consumer would benefit the most, given higher effective tax rates of over 30 per cent, while export-linked sectors such as IT and pharma would benefit the least. They account for just about 5-6 per cent of the potential savings as they already have low effective tax rates. For instance, IT firm HCL Technologies effectively paid 19 per cent corporate tax in FY19.

Meanwhile, the ratings firm indicated that companies in the consumption space were intent on passing the benefits to consumers in the form of discounts and tactical price shifts to gain market share. "Tax benefits would also vary within sub-segments. For instance, with the consumption space, assessment of automobile manufacturers that account for 50 per cent of volumes sold indicates that tax cuts may have limited benefits because of already lower effective tax rates. But auto component manufacturers, which bear higher effective tax rates, may see maximum gains, an analysis of 70 firms that account for 20 per cent of the market showed," it noted.

Lastly, capital expenditure will depend on demand revival and upcoming sectors like electric vehicles and their batteries, cellphone manufacturing and consumer electronics may gain traction under the Make in India initiative because of the tax benefits, Crisil Research said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporate tax cut Crisil Tax savings
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp