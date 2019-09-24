Home Business

CBI arrests PNB manager, middleman in bribery case

CBI team laid a trap and caught the middleman, a private person, red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant on behalf of the PNB manager.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The CBI on Tuesday arrested a senior manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) along with a middleman for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe for the part disbursement of a Rs 7.92 lakh loan for the purchase of buffaloes, the probe agency said.

The manager and the middleman were subsequently arrested. The CBI also carried out a search at the premises of the accused in Haryana's Mohindergarh area.

The CBI has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint against the bank manager employed with the PNB's Kanwali area branch in Haryana's Rewari district on allegations that he was demanding bribe.

"It was alleged that a loan amount of Rs 24,72,975 was approved by the Haryana Animal Husbandry Department to the complainant under a scheme for running a milk dairy unit at Kushpura village in Rewari district.

"The accused allegedly directed the complainant to hand over a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh to the middleman in lieu of part disbursement of Rs 7,92,000 against the purchase of buffaloes," a CBI statement said.

