Home Business

Government trying to negotiate with striking CIL, SCCL workers; things to normalise soon: Coal Minister

CIL produces around 2 million tonnes of coal a day and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said efforts were on to hold talks with Coal India and SCCL workers who are on strike and the government was hopeful that things will normalise by Wednesday.

Coal India (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) workers are on a day-long token strike on Tuesday protesting the Centre's decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the two PSUs through automatic route.

ALSO READ: Complete strike at Coal India, Singareni mines, says Trade unions

The strike call has been given by five central trade unions namely INTUC, HMS, AITUC, CITU and AICCTU.

"We are trying to have negotiations with them (workers). Government is quite open and the major impact is today," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of an event by Indian Energy Forum here.

The minister expressed hope that operations in Coal India mines would normalise on Wednesday. Last week, the trade unions had declined to attend a meeting with Joshi to discuss their demand of withdrawing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

The five trade unions had served notice for the strike on September 5. "The five trade unions have called for a one-day token strike today against 100 per cent FDI in CIL and SCCL. It is successful. The strike has support from the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham union of SCCL too, affiliated to TRS party," Indian National Mineworkers' Federation (INMF) Secretary-General SQ Zama said.

The strike is total with a complete stop in production, transportation and dispatch of coal from all mines -- Assam to Singareni -- All India Coal Workers' Federation General Secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI.

CIL produces around 2 million tonnes of coal a day and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal production.

RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), which is not a participant in the one-day strike, is, however, observing a five-day strike from September 23-27 on the same issue.

On Tuesday, Coal India officials said there was no adverse impact on production on Monday despite the strike called by BMS. However, BMS leader B K Rai had said the response to the strike was "good".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi Coal India
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp