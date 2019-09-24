Home Business

NCCF sells onions at Rs 22 per kg in Delhi on Centre's behalf

The people standing in the queues while praising the move also said that the Centre should have been proactive and handled the unchecked rise in onion prices in the market.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) on Tuesday started selling onions at Rs 22 per kilogram on behalf of the Central government.

"We are from the NCCF, on behalf of the Central government under Minister Ram Vilas Paswanji and we have come with almost 2,000 ton of onions today and are selling it at Rs 22 per kg, we have five other stalls set up in other areas too," one of the stall operators outside the Krishi Bhawan in the Central Secretariat area said.

ALSO READ: Amid soaring prices, onions worth Rs 1 lakh stolen from Maharashtra farmer's storehouse

The people standing in the queues while praising the move also said that the Centre should have been proactive and handled the unchecked rise in onion prices in the market.

"I am standing in line to get the onions as they are being sold at just Rs 22 per kilogram here while in the markets it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg," a customer standing in the queue said.

A woman standing in the queue said she had received the information of such stalls being operational while visiting the ministry's office.

"I received information of the stalls being set up while I was inside the Ministry. That is why I have come to purchase some for my household as well," she said.

ALSO READ: Government to consider stock limit on traders amid rising Onion price

Another senior citizen standing in line blamed the Centre for the rising onion prices across the country and questioned why more such stalls were not present inwards and market across Delhi and other states.

"This stall has been set up right outside Krishi Bhawan, I want to ask the government why have they not set up such stalls all across Delhi in every ward. The Centre is to blame for the rising prices, why are they not ensuring that prices in the market do not reach Rs 80 for just a kilogram of onions which is used daily in cooking," the elderly gentleman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion prices onion NCCF
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp