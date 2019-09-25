22 FMCG firms pledge to manage and lower plastic footprint

Sesa sen By

Come this Gandhi Jayanti and the world of trash may change forever.



In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Indians to “take the first big step” towards eliminating single-use plastics and is expected to announce sweeping restrictions on the use of single-use plastics on October 2.

Before that momentous day, at least 22 of the top food companies including Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, ITC Ltd, Kelloggs, Dabur, Nestle, Mother Dairy have taken a pledge on Tuesday to manage plastic wastes in their operating units and reduce plastic footprint in the next two years.



“Dabur is working on reducing the consumption of plastics for packaging within the plants. In 2018-19, the firm has reduced plastic usage in its secondary and tertiary packaging by 200 million tonnes (MT),” said A Sudhakar, head-CSR, Dabur India, adding the firm aims to become a plastic waste neutral firm by March 2021 by collecting, processing and recycling 20,000 MT or 20 million kg of post-consumer plastic waste from across the country.



Similarly, beverage makers including PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola India, Bisleri — that sell packaged water and soft drinks in polyethylene terephthalate bottles — have also announced setting-up of a packaging waste management drive that they claim will be the largest in Asia.



Together, these companies with Reliance Industries, SC Johnson, Varun Beverages, Diageo among others have plans to infuse investments upwards of Rs 1,000 crore on mobilising and converging assets and resources for plastic waste management, said members of Packaging Association for Clean Environment.

Consumer firms, however, have also expressed concerns on the proposed list of single-use plastic items that the government plans to ban. One big concern surrounds packaging costs of bulk packs, jumbo packs, bundled packs and other value for money formats that are available in the market.



Industry executives said that if fast-moving consumer goods companies were to use thicker plastics for bulk packs, firms in the business of biscuits, chips, soaps, chocolates and noodles will take a hit.

“The overwrap and thin plastics used for bulk wrapping are typically 18-20 microns. If we need to comply with the 50 microns mandate, it would increase packaging costs by nearly 20 per cent,” said a senior industry official, adding the plastic ban calls for deliberation, not draconian measures.



The Central Pollution Control board has identified 12 single-use plastic items, from a larger 64 single-use plastic items’ list to be initially banned. These items include thin carry bags, non-woven carry bags, small wrapping, straws, plastic cups, bowls and plates, plastic sticks for earbuds, balloons and flags, etc.