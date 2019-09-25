Home Business

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of select models by Rs 5,000 ahead of festive season

These models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

Car, vehicle

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reduced the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices).

These models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement. These models are priced in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh.

The new prices will be applicable from September 25, 2019, across the country. This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range, it added.

The company said it is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for the entry-level customers.n "This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand," MSI said.

The company's price reduction comes days after the government cut corporate tax last week with an aim to help the industry overcome slowdown.

