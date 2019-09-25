Home Business

Uber to offer free accident insurance to riders

Riders will be insured for up to Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death or disability and up to Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation, including an OPD benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US-based ride-hailing giant Uber on Wednesday said it will offer free insurance to its riders in case of accidents while on a trip across categories such as cars, autos and motorcycles.

Riders will be insured for up to Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death or disability and up to Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation, including an OPD benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

Uber, which operates in over 40 Indian cities, has partnered with Bharti AXA to provide insurance for car rides and with TATA AIG for auto and moto rides.

"We engage closely with our riders and our focus is on ensuring a smooth and safe experience for them.

We already offer insurance for our driver-partners, and we are confident that this development will give riders a greater sense of security and assurance when they take an Uber ride," Uber Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia Pavan Vaish told PTI.

While there are very few instances of accidents being reported, the company wanted to ensure that riders are taken care of, he added.

Uber's rival Ola also has a similar insurance offer for riders under which they can opt-in for the facility for Rs 2 per ride.

Vaish explained that the insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on the trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip.

In case of more than one rider in the vehicle, the insurance coverage will be provided to each traveller individually.

To report an accident to Uber, riders can go to the 'Past Trips' section and navigate to the 'I was involved in an accident' option.

Uber's support team will then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partner to take them through the claim process, Vaish said.

The company, however, did not comment on the average number of rides taken on its platform in a day.

In August last year, Uber had announced that it had completed one billion rides in India and South Asia in five years.

In a separate statement, Ola Money (financial services arm of Ola) said it has partnered Religare Health Insurance for an insurance policy that will offer holders claim of Rs 5,000 per day of hospitalisation.

"The policy will be available to all registered Ola users and can be purchased directly through Ola app.

The policy, with a premium as low as Rs 3 per day, is available as individual and family plans and can be purchased monthly or for a period of 1-year renewable thereafter," Ola said in its statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber accident insurance
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp