Uber to offer free accident insurance to riders

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US-based ride-hailing giant Uber on Wednesday said it will offer free insurance to its riders in case of accidents while on a trip across categories such as cars, autos and motorcycles.

Riders will be insured for up to Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death or disability and up to Rs 2 lakh for hospitalisation, including an OPD benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

Uber, which operates in over 40 Indian cities, has partnered with Bharti AXA to provide insurance for car rides and with TATA AIG for auto and moto rides.

"We engage closely with our riders and our focus is on ensuring a smooth and safe experience for them.

We already offer insurance for our driver-partners, and we are confident that this development will give riders a greater sense of security and assurance when they take an Uber ride," Uber Head of Central Operations (Rides) for India and South Asia Pavan Vaish told PTI.

While there are very few instances of accidents being reported, the company wanted to ensure that riders are taken care of, he added.

Uber's rival Ola also has a similar insurance offer for riders under which they can opt-in for the facility for Rs 2 per ride.

Vaish explained that the insurance provides cover for physical injury as a result of any accident that might occur while on the trip with Uber, from the point the rider enters the vehicle until the end of the trip.

In case of more than one rider in the vehicle, the insurance coverage will be provided to each traveller individually.

To report an accident to Uber, riders can go to the 'Past Trips' section and navigate to the 'I was involved in an accident' option.

Uber's support team will then reach out to the rider and coordinate with the insurance partner to take them through the claim process, Vaish said.

The company, however, did not comment on the average number of rides taken on its platform in a day.

In August last year, Uber had announced that it had completed one billion rides in India and South Asia in five years.

In a separate statement, Ola Money (financial services arm of Ola) said it has partnered Religare Health Insurance for an insurance policy that will offer holders claim of Rs 5,000 per day of hospitalisation.

"The policy will be available to all registered Ola users and can be purchased directly through Ola app.

The policy, with a premium as low as Rs 3 per day, is available as individual and family plans and can be purchased monthly or for a period of 1-year renewable thereafter," Ola said in its statement.