Shamika Ravi and Rathin Roy out of rejigged Economic Advisory Council

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday went for a reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and while at it, it has dropped Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi, who had been vocal about many decisions are taken by the finance ministry. The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues.

The committee constituted for a period of two years, extended the tenure of Bibek Debroy as the chairman. Ratan P Watal will continue as member secretary of the EAC-PM. "Government of India has reconstituted the EAC-PM for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2019," said an official release.

Apart from these two full-time members, the EAC-PM will have two part-time members as against three in the outgoing panel.