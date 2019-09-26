Home Business

Shamika Ravi and Rathin Roy out of rejigged Economic Advisory Council

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues.

Key members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday went for a reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and while at it, it has dropped Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi, who had been vocal about many decisions are taken by the finance ministry. The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues.

The committee constituted for a period of two years, extended the tenure of Bibek Debroy as the chairman. Ratan P Watal will continue as member secretary of the EAC-PM. "Government of India has reconstituted the EAC-PM for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2019," said an official release.

Apart from these two full-time members, the EAC-PM will have two part-time members as against three in the outgoing panel.     

