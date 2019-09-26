Wipro to build ‘Noomis’ for Brazilian industry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) major Wipro would provide an online platform named Noomis to FEBRABAN, which is an association of various financial services companies based in Brazil.

Noomis would help the finance professionals connect, exchange views, share updates, news and blogs on latest financial market trends for the upcoming information technology trade show, CIAB.

Noomis is built on digital cloud technology and would provide reliable, analytical and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos and newsletters that will enable participants to stay updated on financial market trends.

The IT major said that it has partnered with FEBRABAN on the project development front, which includes the design and delivery of the first phase of the online platform. Wipro has also created workflows and the editorial publisher module for content management in the platform.

“We are pleased to work closely with FEBRABAN to provide digital solutions for quick issue resolution and improve customer experience. Our deep expertise and experience in working with global financial institutions will help us provide best-in-class services to the Brazilian banking industry,” said Mukund Seetharaman, vice-president and head (Latin America), Wipro Limited.