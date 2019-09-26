Home Business

Wipro to build ‘Noomis’ for Brazilian industry

Noomis is built on digital cloud technology and would provide reliable, analytical and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos and newsletters.

Published: 26th September 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) major Wipro would provide an online platform named Noomis to FEBRABAN, which is an association of various financial services companies based in Brazil.

Noomis would help the finance professionals connect, exchange views, share updates, news and blogs on latest financial market trends for the upcoming information technology trade show, CIAB. 

Noomis is built on digital cloud technology and would provide reliable, analytical and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos and newsletters that will enable participants to stay updated on financial market trends.

The IT major said that it has partnered with FEBRABAN on the project development front, which includes the design and delivery of the first phase of the online platform. Wipro has also created workflows and the editorial publisher module for content management in the platform.

“We are pleased to work closely with FEBRABAN to provide digital solutions for quick issue resolution and improve customer experience. Our deep expertise and experience in working with global financial institutions will help us provide best-in-class services to the Brazilian banking industry,” said Mukund Seetharaman, vice-president and head (Latin America), Wipro Limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wipro FEBRABAN noomis Brazil
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp