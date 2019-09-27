Home Business

Why Reliance Jio is at loggerheads with Airtel, Vodafone Idea over 30-second ring time

Jio increased the ring time to 25 seconds after Airtel wrote to TRAI saying Jio's move to reduce the time to 20 seconds unilaterally had caused huge inconvenience to customers on its network.

Published: 27th September 2019 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Industry Ltd (RJIL) has increased its ring time for outgoing calls to 25 seconds from 20 seconds. However, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are demanding a minimum 30-second ring time. 

Jio's increase in ring time comes after Airtel wrote a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on September 3 stating that Jio’s move to reduce call ringing time to 20 seconds unilaterally has resulted in “huge inconvenience to customers on the Airtel network because many of these calls from RJIL (Reliance Jio) customers get disconnected even before they are picked up,” Economic Times reported. 

“In the absence of any direction from Trai to Reliance Jio on the issue, we will also be constrained to reduce the A party release timer which is likely to trigger a race to the bottom and severely impact overall network performance,” Airtel added.

Airtel further explained that a shorter ring time will result in many missed calls, as a result of which the caller will call multiple times to the Jio network, thus enabling Jio to reduce its interconnect usage charges (IUC) payouts to incumbent telcos.

Earlier, Jio had dismissed the allegations and argued that 15 to 20 seconds is the globally followed norm. 20 seconds is more than enough for the person receiving the call to respond, Jio had said. A longer duration will only waste the spectrum resources, the company said. 

On September 6, when the issue was discussed at a TRAI meeting, most of the telecom companies such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL, in the interest of customers, backed 30 seconds of minimum ring time. 

Following the discussion, the telecom regulator put out a discussion paper, ‘Duration of alert for the called party’, and invited industry opinions on the maximum ring time. TRAI has also directed the telecom companies to zero-in on a ring time before the consultation process concludes.

What are interconnect usage charges (IUC)?

IUC refers to a fee paid by the telecom company from whose network the call is being made to the operators on whose network the call terminates.

The fee is paid because the originating operator collects tariffs from the consumer for the call that is being made while the operator on whose network the call terminates does not get anything even though its infrastructure is used for completing calls. IUC acts as a compensation fee to the terminating operator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airtel Vodafone Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio Ring time
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp