Karnataka govt partners Nasscom to foster R&D

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Information Technology (IT) industry’s apex body Nasscom has signed an agreement with the department of Information Technology, Biotechnology (IT and BT), government of Karnataka to promote an ecosystem of engineering and design.

“We are delighted to partner with the Karnataka government for this strategic initiative that will act as a prominent catalyst for the expansion of the ER&D industry within the state by facilitating global collaborations.

Karnataka has pioneered its way to position itself as the prime destination for engineering and research in the country with over 35 per cent of the total IT exports coming from the state. We are confident that such an association will pave the road ahead and create an ecosystem that nurtures co-creation and innovative opportunities,” said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.

Under the statement of intent signed between the Karnataka government and NASSCOM, the latter will help the state-aided enterprises in promoting its engineering research and development (ER&D) divisions by organising roadshows and trade fairs.