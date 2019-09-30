Home Business

Core sector output falls by 0.5 per cent in August amid slowdown blues

However, steel and fertiliser production grew by 5 per cent and 2.9 per cent, according to government data.

Economy crisis

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

The combined index of eight core industries stood at 128.2 last month. The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent, 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

However, steel and fertiliser production grew by 5 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

During April to August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

