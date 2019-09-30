Home Business

Tupperware India to end single-use plastic for packaging from October 1

In a statement, the company has said that the transition would increase the company's expenditure by around 7 per cent, but the company would not pass on the rise in cost to the consumers.

Published: 30th September 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kitchenware and culinary brand Tupperware India has announced to stop the usage of single-use plastic for product packaging from October 1, and instead use recyclable paper-based compostable packaging material.

In a statement, the company has said that the transition would increase the company's expenditure by around 7 per cent, but the company would not pass on the rise in cost to the consumers.

"After six months of thorough research, evaluation of options and initial testing in India and select international markets, the brand is ready to switch from single-use plastic packaging to compostable packaging material starting October 1, 2019, for all future manufacturing in India," it said.

Speaking about the initiative, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India said: "Our global vision 'no time to waste' is also aimed at significantly reducing plastic and food waste through product innovation, packaging reduction, operational goals and strategic partnerships."

As per the company, the 100 per cent recyclable packaging is not only safe for the environment but has passed all safety tests conducted across India, Brazil and Indonesia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tupperware plastic
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp