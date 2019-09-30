Tupperware India to end single-use plastic for packaging from October 1

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kitchenware and culinary brand Tupperware India has announced to stop the usage of single-use plastic for product packaging from October 1, and instead use recyclable paper-based compostable packaging material.

In a statement, the company has said that the transition would increase the company's expenditure by around 7 per cent, but the company would not pass on the rise in cost to the consumers.

"After six months of thorough research, evaluation of options and initial testing in India and select international markets, the brand is ready to switch from single-use plastic packaging to compostable packaging material starting October 1, 2019, for all future manufacturing in India," it said.

Speaking about the initiative, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India said: "Our global vision 'no time to waste' is also aimed at significantly reducing plastic and food waste through product innovation, packaging reduction, operational goals and strategic partnerships."

As per the company, the 100 per cent recyclable packaging is not only safe for the environment but has passed all safety tests conducted across India, Brazil and Indonesia.