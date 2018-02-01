BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has termed the union budget as “visionless, directionless budget", adding that it is not "growth-oriented".

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said, they had lots of expectations from the budget on farm loan waiver, but finance minister Arun Jaitely disappointed people of the state.

"Keeping elections in mind, they have made many big announcements like health insurance scheme, but without making any budgetary allocation. A similar scheme announced last year is yet to be implemented and the one announced in the budget too is unlikely to be implemented as they have not made any allocation for it,’’ Siddaramaiah added.

The CM said people of the state are disappointed with the budget that has nothing special for them.

"It's all about slogans. They only talk about giving emphasis to the agriculture sector and taking measures to help farmers. In reality, they have not done anything. Minimum Support Price (MSP) provided to procure foodgrains from farmers too is not up to farmers expectations. For procuring tur, the Centre has given Rs 5,400 per quintal when farmers

were asking for Rs 6,500. The state government is adding another Rs 600 and is procuring tur at Rs 6,000 per quintal,” he said.

The budget, he added, has failed to address the issue of unemployment as they have not taken any measures to generate employment.

