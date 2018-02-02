Congress today asked why the last time's promise of setting up a facility on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Goa hasn't been fulfilled yet. (AIIMS | File)

PANAJI: Reacting to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Congress today asked why the last time's promise of setting up a facility on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Goa hasn't been fulfilled yet.

"The union finance minister should first set up an AIIMS-type hospital here. He had announced a year ago that a special AIIMS-type hospital would be set up in Goa," state Congress chief Shantaram Naik said in a statement.

Naik also said that only a fool will believe that India is now a fast-growing economy. Due to BJP's rash policies and increasing intolerance, violence and riots, investors are preferring other countries, the Congress leader said.