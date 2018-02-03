AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Kala Venkat Rao said that the state government was extremely dissatisfied with the absence of major allocations in the Union Budget.

A cabinet meeting, which was held on Friday, took a serious note of the injustices meted out to the state by the Centre.

Rao told media that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the Secretaries of all state departments to find out details of the specific allocations claimed to be made to Andhra Pradesh by the respective Ministries in Delhi.

The minister highlighted the decisions taken by the cabinet like setting up of Andhra Pradesh Content Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, setting up of maternal and child health care center in Guntur General Hospital with 597 beds, World Bank Loan for development of medical infrastructure, urban housing project of building five lakh houses within a year among others.