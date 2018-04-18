Business Wire India

Pawan Munjal, Chairman MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp receiving the honorary degree at the Sixth Convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) from Shri N N Vohra, Honorable Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Chancellor, SMVDU and Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board



Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, was awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) at the Sixth Convocation of the esteemed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra today.



This honour was vested on Mr. Munjal in recognition of his “invaluable contributions to the nation and strong commitment towards socio-economic development of the country.”



Honorable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, as Shri N N Vohra, Honorable Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Chancellor SMVDU and Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, presented the degree to Mr. Munjal.



Also present were on the occasion were Mehbooba Mufti, Honorable Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU.



On receiving the degree, Mr. Pawan Munjal, said, “Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers have been the wheels of growth and socio-economic development for the nation for over three decades now. We have been developing world-class mobility solutions in India and making them accessible to millions of customers across the world, while simultaneously creating world-class manufacturing excellence in India.”



“We are now poised to take a quantum leap towards innovation and new-age technology that will further contribute towards the growth of India’s manufacturing sector. I am thankful to all our stakeholders, including our employees, partners and vendors, whose cohesive efforts have contributed immensely to Hero’s successful journey in India and around the world.”



Addressing students at the convocation ceremony, Mr. Munjal Said, “Be it in the realm of sciences or humanities or finance, your earnest contributions will drive the growth engine of the Indian economy. The real world outside this campus is going to throw a variety of challenges. Thus, be prepared, mentally and physically – to face such hurdles and hold your own. Don’t aim to just become good managers but focus on being the change agents for our society.”



Hero MotoCorp Ltd., has been the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the past 17 years. Very recently, Hero became the only two-wheeler company to achieve the landmark of 7.59 million unit sales of motorcycles and scooters in a financial year (FY’18).



Within a short span of time, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has emerged as a centre of excellence for technical education in the region. Since its inauguration in 2004 by Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, the graduates of the University have been privileged to be addressed, at the convocations, by Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister of India; Dr. Narayan Murthy, Former Chairman Infosys; Smt. Pratibha Devisingh Patil, Former President of India; Shri. Hamid Ansari, Former Vice-President of India and Shri. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of lndia.



For more information, please visit:



www.heromotocorp.com | FB: HeroMotoCorpIndia | Twitter: @HeroMotoCorp

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.