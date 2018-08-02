Home Business Press Releases

India's Road Map to USD 5 Tn Economy: Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, CEO, Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.

There was a big round of cheer from people in the industry and the corporate as well, when the economic data pertaining to the GDP was released by government agencies.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh


There was a big round of cheer from people in the industry and the corporate as well, when the economic data pertaining to the GDP was released by government agencies. According to sources, the Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025, India is expected to double the size of the GDP to USD 5 trillion The Real GVA expansion for Q4FY18 congregated a respectable pace and clocked 7.6% YoY (higher than anticipated 7.2%) versus 6.6% in previous quarter. The upswing was strongly aided by low base with the government spending and agriculture doing better than expected although the impetus in private sector GVA was just a tad weak. However, on the GDP front private consumption and exports were mostly weak. But encouragingly, GFCF (Gross Fixed Capital Formation) maintained its improving trend, perhaps reflecting the strong pace of government spending. 

Going ahead, with the base effect being on the favorable side, and with the broader economy reviving from aftershocks of the demonetization and the bumpy implementation of the GST, reasonable acceleration is expected as far as the GVA growth in FY19 is concerned. Although being in its blossoming stages, sequential pick-up in investment rate (GFCF to GDP) for the quarter to 29.1% versus 28.2% in 3QFY18 is an encouraging sign in itself. So far, as mentioned earlier this keeps up a correspondence largely to push from the public sector and possibly some momentum in housing sector as well.
 
India, in order to maintain a tag in the long run and achieve an incredible feat, needs to work consistently on the growth of rural India, needs to focus on core requirements for middle class, needs to take steps to eradicate malnutrition and last but not the least work towards strengthening an important pillar of the country’s destiny i.e Woman Empowerment.

The government undoubtedly has floated several schemes – Jan Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojna, Garib Kalyan Yojna for the upliftment of rural economy, but due to the corruption at every level, these schemes are not implemented in the manner they should be. As a result, the outcome is not at all in line with the expectations of anyone. Secondly, the pace of economic development is largely dependent on the middle class for any country. Hence one needs to focus on improvising the quality of life and their lifestyle so that major part of the population can contribute to the real economic growth. Thirdly, around 38% of Indian children between the age group of 0-5 are malnourished to such an extent that there is a definite permanent damage to their physical and mental capabilities which is irreversible. Hence, the government needs to focus on this issue sooner rather than later.

Lastly, In India only 27% of the women are working and there are clear evidences of further decline in the said percentage. As per a study, out of 188 countries across the world in terms of working women population, India stands amongst the last few at the 170th rank. Due to improper working environment in offices, Indian women are not able to work properly.

Going forward, IMD’s forecast of a normal monsoon and the governments focus on housing and infrastructure may boost our economy further in the coming quarters and even the corporate recovery cycle which has just shown first signs of picking up. With a proper strategy in place to deal with the looming threats of global trade wars and rising oil prices, India can achieve and sustain a double-digit growth in the upcoming quarters. 

 

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta