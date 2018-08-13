Home Business Press Releases

Hyderabad-based Digital Marketing Company, What's In a Name, Bags 2 National Awards

The Hyderabad based Advertising and Digital Marketing Company, What’s In a Name Creatives, and its Founder & CEO, Rajive Dhavan, won two coveted National Awards.

The Hyderabad based Advertising and Digital Marketing Company, What’s In a Name Creatives, and its Founder & CEO, Rajive Dhavan, won two coveted National Awards; “Best Use of Social Media in Marketing” and “Digital Marketing Professional of the Year”, respectively. The awards were bestowed by the TIMES NETWORK, at an event held in Mumbai recently.

Expressing his gratitude on this humbling occasion, Dhavan said, “From a tiny 1 room rented Apartment, and a small loan of Rs. 40,000, to bagging some of the most coveted national awards; it’s been a fantastic journey so far. This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the continued support of an incredible set of clients, most of whom have been with us since our inception.” “Our strategy has always been to stay a step ahead of the trend by re-inventing ourselves to remain relevant. That’s the only way to sustain in today’s rapidly-evolving and crowded market,” Dhavan added when asked about their strategy.

Dhavan along with his co-founder, Harini Prabhu, founded Whats In a Name Creatives – South India’s leading Advertising & Digital Marketing Agency, in 2010. As the advent of Digital Marketing possibilities began eclipsing traditional marketing, they quickly assimilated the trend. They slowly diversified to add one vertical after the other offering comprehensive online & offline solutions. A healthy balance of Advertising and Digital Marketing credentials soon brought them to the forefront of the Advertising & Digital Marketing scenario in South India.

“Our core objective has always been to bring about a positive change in the way brands communicate with their audiences, through consistent omnichannel marketing. We have a team of adaptable, quick learners and opportunity explorers that have been instrumental in accelerating our momentum towards new achievements,” concludes Prabhu.

