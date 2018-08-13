Home Business Press Releases

Raksha Bandhan 2018 Only Gets Bigger and Better With IGP

The company has upgraded their operations and supply chain for timely delivery further to cater to the massive consumer demands during rakhi.

IGP.com (Indian Gifts Portal) India’s largest gifting portal has bigger and better plans for Raksha Bandhan 2018 celebrations. The site has launched its Rakhi 2018 collection recently and is all geared up to give a better online shopping experience for amazing designer Rakhis and Rakhi gifts. This year the company has focused more on International deliveries along with adding more Indian cities to its Rakhi delivery list. Tarun Joshi, the Co-Founder & CEO – IGP.com said, “We have already started getting orders from abroad, especially the USA. To meet the ever-increasing demand of Indians based in the USA, we have upgraded our USA gift shop. Indians who have their siblings in the United States will now have a better online Rakhi shopping experience. Last year we generated 2 million dollars in revenue from international orders. This year we expect it to be much bigger and better than the last year.”
 

Rakhi Gift Ideas In-store for Traditional Folks and the New Age Indians
 

This year, the online gift shop has expanded their Rakhi offerings to 1000 plus Designer Rakhis and impressive Rakhi Gifts ranging from traditional Indian sweets to unique personalized gifts for brothers and sisters. Customers can pick from various designer Rakhi options like Kundan Rakhis, Meenakari Rakhis, Gold & Silver Rakhis, Diamond Rakhis with certification, Rakhi in sets of 2, 3 and 5, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis, Lumba Rakhis and a lot more. The site offers something special for the kids too. Along with providing interesting cartoon themed Rakhis for Kids, the site offers LED rakhis and various toys and games for kids. People can also choose from special rakhi hampers curated by gift experts at IGP.com. These hampers include interesting gifts like accessories, apparels, grooming essentials, gourmet gifts, rakhi with pooja thalis and more. Multiple rakhi gift ideas for brothers and sisters have been added to the international catalogue. This year the focus is more on rakhis that have spiritual significance as there is a huge demand witnessed by the company. Colourful pom-pom rakhis too are seeing an upward trend, and so this year these have been added to the collection of rakhis. IGP.com has doubled their offerings in semi-precious stone rakhis as they were very well accepted by customers last year. Exquisite semi-precious stones like Tiger eye, Opal, Cateye, Garnet, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Lapis etc. studded in designer Rakhis are already attracting buyers. Since people nowadays are more inclined towards buying rakhis that can be worn even after the festival. IGP has upgraded its bracelet rakhi section too.


Experience Better Online Rakhi Delivery in India and Worldwide
 

The company has upgraded their operations and supply chain for timely delivery further to cater to the massive consumer demands during rakhi. Since this year Rakhi is on a Sunday, it’s a full day working for the staff so that all the customer’s expectations are met. Sisters who wish to send Rakhi to USA, have all the reasons to be delighted. As along with sending Rakhi for brother, they can choose from various Rakhi gifts like Indian sweets, dry fruits, and other gourmet items too.

In India, the company has planned to provide express delivery of rakhis for last-minute buyers. People in India and abroad can not only buy rakhis at the 11th hour but can also choose from various rakhi combos like Rakhi with sweets, Rakhi with chocolates, Rakhi with dry fruits and get it delivered anywhere in India within 24 hours of placing the order. The sweets that are combined with rakhis have a higher shelf life. There are various options for sugar-free sweets available too, seeing the change in the trend for healthier gourmet items.

 

