Comfort Cell Mattress Construct



Sleepwell announces the launch of its revolutionary “Comfort Cell” Technology Mattresses. This Launch marks the entry of the “Comfort Cell” Mattress Technology in the Indian Market for the first time. The Mattress will soon be available across India in all its retail outlets.



Based on Sleepwell’s Philosophy of ‘Thoughtful Personalisation’ - The Scientifically Engineered “Comfort Cells” usher in a technology that combines Firm and Plush Cells, promising you maximum comfort and a blissful sleep.



The large number of individual “Comfort Cells” work to eliminate partner Disturbance & Confirm to your spine, keeping it in its natural alignment throughout the night. The Unique Cell Design maximizes airflow, keeping the mattress fresh. The Special Edge Wall Design enhances the overall Seating Support & provides enhanced Durability. The Comfort Cell range offers Four Premium models that not only offer a plush feel but also are presented with international aesthetics using luxurious fabrics.



Sleepwell strives to have a deep understanding of the human body and pursues to put it in its most comfortable form. In acknowledging that everybody is unique, the brand has redefined the epitome of comfort. Eventually, Sleep well desires to be a brand that inspires people to customize their world from a personal comfort point of view and not just from an aesthetic one.



Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India’s leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company. It has 12 state of the art manufacturing units, a strong support of over 100 distributors and over 6500 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands more than 35% market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like Automobiles, Shoes, Garments, Packaging and many others.



It’s strength is not just dependent on its range of futuristic offerings for various consumer and industrial applications but is also a result of the trust and security that its customers have invested in Sleepwell over the last five decades.



The Sleepwell Range Consists of:

Perfect Match Range using state of the art “Comfort Cells”

Premium Technology Products like Nexa and Impressions Mattresses.

Unique My Mattress Range.

Back Support Mattress Range

Mattress Protectors, Pillows, Bolsters & Back Cushions.

Furniture Cushioning Range.

A market leader in India with over 45 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort.

