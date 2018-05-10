Home Business Press Releases

Pfizer and FITT Announce Call for Proposals Under the 3rd Call of Pfizer-IIT Delhi Innovation and IP Program

This unique partnership model is designed to provide funding, resources, expertise and infrastructure to propel Indiaâ€™s healthcare innovations from idea to IP.

Published: 10th May 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program
Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program

This unique partnership model is designed to provide funding, resources, expertise and infrastructure to propel India’s healthcare innovations from idea to IP. The program envisages active support for incubation and intellectual property (IP) creation.

Program Components
 
There are two components of the Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program (PIDIIP):

 

  1. For innovators seeking comprehensive support to translate their healthcare ideas into new business opportunities, the Program provides:

    • Incubation at IIT Delhi’s incubators for a period of up to 2 years.

    • Funding of up to INR 50 lakhs for each innovator/start-up to take ideas through proof of concept to IP.

    • Mentoring support from IIT Delhi’s faculty and FITT nominated experts.

    • IP search and filing services.

    • Guidance from Pfizer’s experts.

 

  1. For innovators who already have a proof of principle/concept and are only looking for IP related support, the program provides:

    • Access to IP counseling services at FITT.

    • Funding support of up to INR 3 lakh to cover patenting expenses.

The call for proposals is currently open till 30th May 2018. Visit www.pidiip-fitt-iitd.in for further details.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Merck Foundation Supports the Training of Thirty Future Oncologists in Africa Through One and Two-Year Oncology Fellowship Program

Aster and Medcare Recognised Among Top 100 World’s Greatest Brands in Asia and GCC

AXA Business Services Organises Finathon at the 4th Edition of Its AXA Call to Action Event

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State