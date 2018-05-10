Pfizer and FITT Announce Call for Proposals Under the 3rd Call of Pfizer-IIT Delhi Innovation and IP Program

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program

This unique partnership model is designed to provide funding, resources, expertise and infrastructure to propel India’s healthcare innovations from idea to IP. The program envisages active support for incubation and intellectual property (IP) creation.



Program Components



There are two components of the Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program (PIDIIP):

For innovators seeking comprehensive support to translate their healthcare ideas into new business opportunities, the Program provides: Incubation at IIT Delhi’s incubators for a period of up to 2 years.

Funding of up to INR 50 lakhs for each innovator/start-up to take ideas through proof of concept to IP.

Mentoring support from IIT Delhi’s faculty and FITT nominated experts.

IP search and filing services.

Guidance from Pfizer’s experts.

For innovators who already have a proof of principle/concept and are only looking for IP related support, the program provides: Access to IP counseling services at FITT.

Funding support of up to INR 3 lakh to cover patenting expenses.

The call for proposals is currently open till 30th May 2018. Visit www.pidiip-fitt-iitd.in for further details.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.