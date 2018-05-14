Kalpataru Wins CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Award for Its CSR Initiatives

Kalpataru Limited, Indiaâ€™s leading premium and luxury real estate developer won the prestigious CREDAI MCHI Golden Pillar Award for the Best CSR Programme of the Year.

Share Via Email

Published: 14th May 2018 03:05 PM | Last Updated: 15th May 2018 04:31 PM | A+A A-