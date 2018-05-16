Home Business Press Releases

Starbucks Embraces Summer With Unapologetic Bold Flavours

It is finally summertime! Summer at Starbucks is all about rewarding yourself.

Alphonso Mango Frappuccino
It is finally summertime! Summer at Starbucks is all about rewarding yourself. Just one indulgent sip of the Starbucks Frappuccino® can instantaneously give you the summer feels. That is why, Starbucks has unveiled an exciting in-store activity line-up with the popular #AwesomeThursdays and uniquely charismatic and unapologetically bold, limited-edition Frappuccino® beverages for those looking to celebrate summer to the fullest.
 
This Thursday, you are invited to a Starbucks VIB (Very Important Beverage) Party! Have your star moment while walking down the green carpet, discover the secrets that go into making Starbucks beverages and get to taste the new Starbucks Frappuccinos - all on the house! Take a break from your busy life, gather your friends and cool down with Starbucks this summer!

The #AwesomeThursdays schedule for Thursday, 17th May is given below:

 

#AwesomeThursdays Schedule for May 2018:

 

Date Theme Store
Mumbai
May 17th VIB event Powai
Pune
May 17th VIB event Koregaon Park
New Delhi
May 17th VIB event A Block, CP
Gurgaon
May 17th VIB event Sector 29
Noida
May 17th VIB event DLF Mall of India
Kolkata
May 17th VIB event Park Street
Bangalore
May 17th VIB event Indiranagar
Hyderabad
May 17th VIB event Jubilee Hills
Chennai
May 17th VIB event Anna Nagar
 

To #GetTheFeels of those magical summer nights, treat yourself to the Midnight Mocha Frappuccino – the darkest Frappuccino featuring dark cocoa powder infused coffee.  Blending black cocoa powder, java chips and Starbucks coffee with a layer of whipped cream, the Midnight Mocha Frappuccino is a-dream-come true for coffee lovers trying to escape the heat this summer. Inspired by the ‘jet-black’ food trend, using dark cocoa powder rather than milk chocolate, the Midnight Mocha is a Frappuccino that has decadent flavours and a rich velvety texture. With its striking black-and-white layers, be sure to snap and gram while you can because this #instaclassic will only be available for a limited time.

Unlock the summer energy with the returning favourite Alphonso Mango Frappuccino® to stay cool in the scorching heat. Alphonso mango and milk are blended with ice and topped with a swirl of whipped cream to give you summer in a cup! Add Java Chip for a rich chocolaty taste. Also returning is one of Starbucks’ star chocolate beverages - the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino® is an indulgent blend of chocolate, coffee, cookies and milk topped with delicious chocolaty whipped cream and a crunchy chocolate cookie crumble.

Starbucks has also added new mango dessert offerings to fuel your summer adventures. Whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing pick-me-up or an indulgent treat, Starbucks has you covered with their unique Alphonso Mangoes and Cream and the delicious Baked Mango Yogurt.
 


Alphonso Mango and Cream

Fresh Alphonso mangoes meet creamy layers of whipped cream for an instant pick-me-up. Pair it with an iced Americano to enjoy the flavours of summer.
 
Baked Mango Yogurt

Get your mango fix by treating yourself to a delicate French yogurt topped with fresh, seasonal mangoes. Have it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew to bask in the bliss of the season.
 

About Tata Starbucks Private Limited

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Global Beverages and currently operates 117 stores in India across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune, through a network of over 1,700 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - “A Tata Alliance.”

