Greenlight Planet Wins the Economic Times Most Promising Brand 2018

R to L: Dhaval Radia (Global Business Leader) and Divya Arya (Marketing Leader, Asia) receiving the Economic Times Most Promising Brand 2018 Award on behalf of team Greenlight Planet



Greenlight Planet has been recognised by Economic Times as the “Most Promising brand 2018” at a ceremony held on Friday, the 23rd of March 2018. The Promising Brands platform was an endeavour by the Economic Times to recognize brands, which have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of popular culture and day to day lives.



With 1.3 billion individuals across the globe and 31 million households in India still living without electricity, Greenlight Planet’s solutions provide a powerful mechanism for large-scale, sustainable impact. This award is the result of 9 years of continuous innovation in Greenlight Planet’s product portfolio and unique distribution models that have led to it emerging as a global market leader in the off-grid sector. The company has sold more than eight million of its high-quality Sun KingTM solar range of portable lamps, home systems, fans, radios and televisions benefitting more than 30 million individuals across 65+ countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In India alone, more than 2 million rural homes have replaced unsafe and expensive fuel based sources of light with bright, cost-effective, and environment friendly Sun KingTM solar powered systems. These products have led to significant social and economic benefits including dramatic improvements in study-time for children, productivity of small business owners and household savings for families.



Receiving the award, Dhaval Radia, Global Business Leader said, “We are grateful and humbled to receive this recognition from The Economic Times. It is a testament to the hard work & impact created by all of our immensely talented teams, globally. We will continue to set a benchmark for the accessibility and proliferation of decentralised renewable energy to the people who need it the most. Having nearly doubled the revenues during FY17-18, we are currently the only company in the sector to have demonstrated consistent profitability over the last three years, establishing that our business models are sustainable and scalable. Our fundamentals are firmly in place, and encouraged by the positive measures undertaken by the government in the solar sector. Greenlight Planet is poised to enter a new growth trajectory."



To enable the most cash-constrained households to afford Sun King solutions, Greenlight Planet’s newest offering EasyBuyTM is a payment solution that enables unbanked customers to buy Sun KingTM products on an installment plan. With innovative products and services in the pipeline, the company hopes to further increase its distribution presence through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, governmental organizations, NGOs and companies with rural distribution networks.



The company most recently won the coveted Rural Marketing Association of India award for 'Best Sales Promotion campaign of the Year'.



Greenlight Planet has sold over 8 million Sun King solar home energy products to off-grid households around the world. Greenlight Planet reaches remote, off-grid customers through a unique business model involving a vast network of micro entrepreneurs, more than 600 global strategic distribution partners, and its proprietary EasyBuy (“pay-as-you-go”) installment payment technology that makes safe, high-quality solar energy products affordable for all. Winners of 2016 Ashden Awards, Greenlight Planet is currently present in 65+ countries and serves over 30 million consumers. Find out more at https://www.greenlightplanet.com

