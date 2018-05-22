Home Business Press Releases

Strong Demand for Digital Engineering Helps L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Post Industry Leading Performance

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) (BSE:540115) (NSE: LTTS), Indiaâ€™s leading pure-play ER&D services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018.

Published: 22nd May 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post
Business Wire India
  • FY18 USD Revenue growth of 20% and Profit growth of 19%
  • Q4 Revenue growth of 8% QoQ to USD162mn
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) (BSE:540115) (NSE: LTTS), India’s leading pure-play ER&D services company, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018.
 
Highlights for FY18 include:
  • USD Revenue at $580 million for the year; growth of 20% YoY
  • Revenue at â‚¹37,471 million for the quarter; growth of 15% YoY
  • Net profit at â‚¹5,060 million; growth of 19% YoY
  • Board has recommended a final dividend of INR 12 per share. Including the interim dividend of INR 4 per share, the total dividend for FY18 will amount to INR 16 per share.
Highlights for fourth quarter include:
  • USD Revenue at $162 million for the quarter; growth of 8% QoQ; 34% YoY
  • Revenue at â‚¹10,548 million for the quarter; growth of 9% QoQ; 30% YoY
  • Net profit at â‚¹1,588 million; growth of 26% QoQ; 66% YoY
During the fourth quarter, growth was broad-based with healthy traction across all segments on sequential basis. LTTS won five multi-million dollar deals across Process Industry, Telecom & Hi-tech and Transportation. On YoY basis, LTTS has increased its USD40mn+ annual billing clients by two, and its USD10mn+ clients by three.
 
“Our engineering DNA combined with strong demand for digital and new age technologies has helped us grow ahead of the industry with a 20% revenue growth in FY18. The focus on Top 30 customers, large deal wins and technology innovation has enabled us to become India’s fastest growing and leading pure-play engineering services company.
We see large customers across the globe accelerating their investments in digital engineering and partnering with us to build smart products, create factories of the future embedded with new age technologies and increase returns from their legacy products.
 
Our revenues from digital & leading-edge technologies increased to 26% of the overall business in FY18, driven by investment into newer areas such as NB-IoT, Machine Learning and Embedded AI and creation of new labs to spur research and innovation.
 
We feel confident about growth momentum continuing in FY19 as we see broad-based demand and a strong positioning in all our five industry segments. To drive sustainable revenue and profit growth, we will continue to fill white spaces in both technology and domain through acquisitions and at the same time improve operational parameters for better margins,” said Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.
 
Awards and Recognitions:
  • Golden Peacock Innovation Award 2018 -  LTTS was awarded the Golden Peacock Innovative Product & Service Award for its smart buildings product i-BEMS™ (Intelligent Building Energy Management System), making it the company’s second consecutive win.
     
  • HfS Positions L&T Technology Services in ‘Winner’s Circle’ for IoT services - LTTS was positioned in the ‘Winner’s Circle for Excellence in Innovation and Execution’ by HfS Research, in its ‘Blueprint Report for IoT Services, 2018’. HfS recognized LTTS for its strong manufacturing & engineering practice along with over 300 IoT engagements in Hi-tech, Telecom, Industrial and Energy & Utilities domains.
Patents:

At the end of the fourth quarter, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 328 patents out of which 245 are co-authored with its customers and 83 are filed by LTTS.
 
Human Resources

At the end of the fourth quarter LTTS’ employee strength stood at 12,307, a net addition of 366 during the quarter.
About L&T Technology Services Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have around 12,300 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 39 innovation labs as of March 31, 2018.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka