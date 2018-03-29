Licensed gun owners told to deposit firearms by police commissioner
The city police commissioner has ordered all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms immediately with the police, ahead of polls.
Five cholera cases reported in Chennai, Food department to test samples
However, Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said only four cases were notified to him.
Delhiites at high risk of suffering from brittle bones
Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi, including men and women, were found suffering from osteopenia and nine per cent already had osteoporosis.
BJP MLA O P Sharma marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for interrupting Power Minister Satyendra Jain
Major Delhi markets shut as traders down shutters against sealing drive
Students, teachers march against UGC move of granting of autonomy to varsities
Delhi Police begins probe in CBSE Class X Maths, Class XII Economics paper leak matter
Seven members of racket arrested while kidnapping baby
They used to procure babies and sell them to childless couples.
Thiruvananthapuram tops in generating 73 lakh man-days
Thiruvananthapuram has topped the state in generating the maximum number of man-days under the MGNREGA.
Cochin Airport touches magic figure of 10 million passengers in single fiscal
The Cochin Airport, the first in the country built under PPP model, has crossed the milestone in its 19th year of operations.
RTA may develop multilevel parking facilities in Vijayawada
The move is to reduce traffic congestion at several busy pockets in Vijayawada.
Latest
After six days, Anna Hazare ends indefinite hunger strike
Government raises natural gas price by six per cent, highest in two years
Ahead of Karnataka polls, Congress MLA Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar quits Congress to join BJP
Pisciculture loans: CBI registers three FIRs in Rs 743 crore NPA in IDBI bank
Dineshwar Sharma visits militancy hotbed Tral, holds talks
Cauvery: Tamil Nadu CM holds discussions with ministers
Australia cricket coach Lehmann to quit after South Africa series