Bengaluru
Image of gun used for representational purpose only.

Licensed gun owners told to deposit firearms by police commissioner

The city police commissioner has ordered all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms immediately with the police, ahead of polls.

Two Henur police constables threaten, beat up spa employees

Bengaluru rowdy-sheeter held after attack on cops, two constables injured

King of fruits to hit Bengaluru markets soon

Expect this summer to be less harsher in Bengaluru

Write with paper, pencils; watch them grow into plants

Chennai

Five cholera cases reported in Chennai, Food department to test samples

However, Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy said only four cases were notified to him.

Chennai’s first cycle path covered with weak PVC door to hide drain

Another Chennai woman attacked in public place 

WATCH | Drunk bikers attack Chennai cop with 'sword'

Students fret and fume as CBSE decides to re-conduct two exams

Are you sure you want to delete Facebook?

Delhi
Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi are suffering from osteopenia.

Delhiites at high risk of suffering from brittle bones

Nearly 60 per cent of the respondents in Delhi, including men and women, were found suffering from osteopenia and nine per cent already had osteoporosis.

BJP MLA O P Sharma marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for interrupting Power Minister Satyendra Jain

Major Delhi markets shut as traders down shutters against sealing drive

Students, teachers march against UGC move of granting of autonomy to varsities

Delhi Police begins probe in CBSE Class X Maths, Class XII Economics paper leak matter

Hyderabad
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Seven members of racket arrested while kidnapping baby

They used to procure babies and sell them to childless couples.

Telangana: Brace up for heat wave over next 3-4 days

Is less sleep turning Hyderabad couples infertile?

Fire department busy firefighting prank calls

Rent an AC for Rs 799 a month in Hyderabad!

Shooter, singer, baker rolled into one

Thiruvananthapuram
People working under MGNREGA rural employment scheme. (Photo | EPS)

Thiruvananthapuram tops in generating 73 lakh man-days

Thiruvananthapuram has topped the state in generating the maximum number of man-days under the MGNREGA.

This Kerala school is spearheading an energy revolution with solar ACs

Past in a new avatar: Napier Museum to get revamp

Kerala to submit DPR for Light Metro projects soon

Southern Railway General Manager holds talks with Kerala Chief Secretary

A bountiful basket of movies for film lovers

Kochi
10 millionth passenger being received at Cochin International Airport by V J Kurian, managing Director at CIAL, on Wednesday

Cochin Airport touches magic figure of 10 million passengers in single fiscal

The Cochin Airport, the first in the country built under PPP model, has crossed the milestone in its 19th year of operations.

Trade unions on board to free Ernakulam district of 'nokkukooli'

Projects worth Rs 148 crore get primary approval from Kochi Corporation

Bumpy road ahead for Puducherry registered car owners in Ernakulam

Talks fail to break deadlock over nurses’ minimum wage in private hospitals

Vijayawada
RTA have been contemplating to develop multilevel parking facilities at various locations in the city. | EPS

RTA may develop multilevel parking facilities in Vijayawada

The move is to reduce traffic congestion at several busy pockets in Vijayawada.

Plantation drive along Seed Access Road going on in full swing

Stray-friendly act: NGO stores water by roadside for sun-struck dogs, cows

‘Special category status not necessary for AP development: NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat

