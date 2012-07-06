If you think only colleges and religious places have imposed dress code, here is some news. Schools in the city have begun to impose a ‘dress code’, not for students, but for parents who show up in night clothes to see off their wards.

Blossoms School prohibits parents coming in nightwear to drop their kids. Shashi Kumar D, Director, Blossoms School, said, “Parents dressed in nightwear are not permitted on the school premises.

Parents come dressed in pyjamas which is an embarrassment for both the students and the school. ” Though most parents have complied with the diktat, they are left with no other choice. Lakshmana, an ITC employee, said, “The instruction to come dressed appropriately is fair.

It is included in the circular too, so we have to abide by it. ” But, Shivashankar, a High Court employee, said that not always could parents be expected to dressed well. “It is a convenient rule for fathers who drop off their wards.

But most of the times, when mothers have to drop their children, it is difficult for them to come dressed well, as they have to reach the school on time,” he added. Kumar, the organising secretary of the Karnataka State Private Schools Management Federation, pointed out, “It is definitely not wrong to instruct parents to come well dressed to schools.

” Other schools too follow the dress diktat. Mahesh, secretary, Sunrise Public School, said “The school management does not allow parents in nightwear. If the mothers have to meet any teacher or officer, they have to be dressed in saree before entering the school premises. ” He added that only about 60 percent of parents follow such directions.