The State government is introducing online Education Management Information System(EMIS) for effective monitoring and management of government engineering and polytechnic colleges.

“The system enables officials in the Directorate of Technical Education to monitor the status of all aspects of the management of colleges like admissions, attendance of the teachers, results and more instantaneously at any point of time,” Minister for Higher Education R V Deshpande said here on Saturday.

Biometric attendance system would be introduced in all government polytechnic and engineering colleges by the end of February 2014. Already 38 polytechnics and nine engineering colleges have adopted the system. “This would enable the government to address complaints of students about lecturers failing to take classes regularly or any other lapses on part of the lecturers,” Deshpande said. The Edusat programme being introduced in state polytechnic and engineering colleges would be covered fully by February-end. Technical Education Department is laying special emphasis on skills development of students and special tie-ups are being worked out with corporate companies in this regard. “Training in soft skills, communication English and other vocational skills would be extended to about 2 lakh students in all government colleges in the state by the end of February,” he said.

Deshpande said automobile major Toyota is already involved in one such tie-up with Mechanical department of CPC government polytechnic in Mysore.

Recruitment of Lecturers

Replying to a question about vacant posts of lecturers in polytechnics and engineering colleges, Deshpande said sanction has been given for filling 913 vacant posts. The process would be completed after getting clearance from the Finance Department.

He also said that`58 crore has been released to clear the salary arrears of 1,700 guest lecturers. He assured that they would get salary on time from February 2014.

Recovery of Excess Pay

Deshpande said the concerned issue has been referred to the Finance Department for a thorough examination.