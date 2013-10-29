Debate over renaming road

Express News Service By

Members of the ruling and opposition parties indulged in a heated argument at BBMP Council’s meeting on Monday over naming a road in Indiranagar after poet S K Karim Khan.

D J Halli Councillor Sampathraj (Congress) said that BBMP had passed a resolution to rename Indiranagar 100 Foot Road after Karim Khan in 2006, but it has not been done so far. “Are you not naming the road after Karim Khan because he is a Muslim?” he questioned Mayor B S Sathyanarayana.

Irked by this, the Mayor warned Sampath of sending him out of the meeting. “Let him (Sampathraj) learn how to speak in the Council meeting. Why is he bringing unnecessary communal angle to this issue?” he said.

He said, “We have great respect for Khan. We shall sit together and fix a date to name the road after him.”