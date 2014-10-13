BANGALORE : A corporation school graduate, Dr D Krishnamurthy, a memory technologist and CEO of Indian Institute of Mind Dynamics, began his career as a casual labourer in a leading newspaper. Later, he joined a multinational company at the lowest rung, and rose to the top. At the end of an illustrious career spanning 20 years, today he is one of the leading memory trainers in India. He speaks to City Express about his passion to build memory power among students and professionals and the constant pursuit to improvise the technique developed by him.

Tell us about your technique to improve memory.

Memory is a vital aspect of our life. Unfortunately, not many people have the capability to store information, because there is an information overload in today’s world. Through regular practice and constant research, I developed a technique which I call 3-Dimensional Memory System. This involves understanding human possibilities based on three factors - talent, skill and ability. I call it ‘registering, retaining and retrieving’. If these three are in order, then total competency can be achieved.

What do you offer at your institute?

In 2009, I started Indian Institute of Mind Dynamics (IIMD), which is a personal growth and self-development training organisation. IIMD has got many objectives, however, its main focus is on memory, brain power and study skills. At IIMD, we offer high-quality training and workshops in the field of mind power development, stress management and memory management. Apart from these, we are also specialised in personal motivational coaching and counselling for both students and parents.

Who benefits from the techniques offered by your institute?

A powerful memory brings obvious advantages in education, career growth and social terms. At school and colleges, the certificates which provide a passport to a career, depend heavily on what one can remember in the exam room. So we have devised a solution for all subjects. In the professional world, being able to recall details which slip the minds of colleagues will give one a competitive edge. In addition, one of the secrets of being popular with customers and friends is to remember their names and the little things that make them feel that they matter to you. So we offer management concepts with memory management as well as solutions to improve brain power for better performance to professionals.

What is the tenure of your session and what is the methodology?

We offer practical sessions for students and professionals for over 30 hours - 1 hour a day. It is flexible and can be increased too. The session only involves talks with the candidate. There are no props. I feel even the online solutions that are aplenty are just gimmicks. You need to meet the candidate face-to-face to understand his or her shortcomings. Candidates who complete studentship are provided with a certificate of merit and recognition from IIMD.

There are others too in this area of specialisation. How do you stand out from them?

There are no proper streamlined formats in the market today. While many follow somebody else’s creation, I am proud that I have invented my own technique to help struggling students and professionals.