Swami to Appear Before CID Today

Published: 14th October 2014 06:01 AM

BANGALORE: Advocate representing Ramachandrapur Mutt pontiff Raghaveshwara Bharathi informed the Criminal Investigation Department on Monday that seer will appear before them on Tuesday. Summons were issued in connection with a complaint filed by a young woman alleging that he had sexually abused her mother for years.

The counsel said the seer is in Shimoga. Meanwhile, the City Civil and Sessions Court granted interim anticipatory bail in connection with the suicide case of Shama Shastry, brother of the husband of the complainant in the case against the seer.

Shastry had shot himself after his brother and sister-in-law made allegations against the seer fearing that there might be protest in front of his house by the mutt’s devotees. The court directed the seer to produce a bond of `5 lakh with one surety and not to leave the State without its permission. 

