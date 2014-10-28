BANGALORE : In his brilliant book, Think and Grow Rich, self - help pioneer Napoleon Hill advises readers to from a “master - mind” group if they aim to improve the quality of their lives and get what they want.

He defines the mastermind alliance in these terms: “Coordination of knowledge and effort, in a spirit of harmony, between two or more people, for the attainment of a definite purpose.” Hill adds, “No two minds ever come together in a spirit of harmony without, thereby, creating a third, invisible, intangible force which may be likened to a third mind.”

Many of the successful people I personally coach or whom I have met at my seminars have told me that one of the single best things they did to help them create both the business and personal lives they wanted was to form their own mastermind alliance. In doing so, they not only developed a personal support network and some great friendships, they tapped into specialised knowledge and accumulated wisdom they ordinarily would never have had access to.

To form your own mastermind alliance, find three or four people you feel you could learn from and who would get along well with the others of the group. The alliance is all about mutual benefit so you must be able to give as much as you expect to receive. Approach your prospective members and arrange to start meeting once a week - early morning meetings are the best as they force each member to show his commitment to the group. With the advances in technology, you no longer have to meet in person altogether this will be important to do every so often. Telephone conference calls, electronic communication and even faxes will work. At the appointed time, discuss the challenges you are facing and ask for the group’s input. Discuss the success principles and life lessons that have proved their effectiveness time and time again along with ways to live with greater balance, fulfillment and inner peace.

A mastermind alliance will not only cut your learning curve in the game of life, it will help you have much more fun playing it.