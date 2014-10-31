NAGERCOIL: ‘Sorry, wrong number,’ is what a school teacher from Arumanai in Nagercoil district is saying incessantly these days, thanks to A R Murugadoss’ Kaththi.

He has been deluged by calls and messages 24/7 ever since the release of the movie because the number given by the heroine as hers happens to be his.

In one scene, Vijay asks Samantha for her mobile number and she gives a BSNL number. Vijay repeats the number a few times to impress it on his memory.

“I have not seen the movie. But from the day of the release, I have received hundreds of calls,” the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, told Express. “Later my friends told me my number has been used in that film.”

As it was a fancy number he had blocked it online and bought the SIM card a month back from a BSNL telephone exchange in the district. “I receive hundreds of forwarded messages every day. Callers from Malaysia, Singapore and other countries where the film was released call to enquire if it is Vijay’s number. Some ask if it belongs to director Murguadoss and others ask if it is Samantha’s number. Some callers are decent, but others speak vulgarly. Irked by this, I switched off the mobile for a day,” said the teacher. “On Monday night I put my mobile on silent mode. When I checked it on Tuesday morning, I found 240 missed calls. Now I don’t attend any calls.”

The frustrated teacher said that he is on the verge of lodging a police complaint. The teacher has handed over the SIM card to his friend, who runs an STD booth.

Senior BSNL officials refused to comment on the issue.