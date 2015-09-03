QUEEN’S ROAD: GoCoop, India’s first online social marketplace for weavers and artisans, has launched the ‘#ILoveHandlooms’ campaign to popularise handloom products among the masses and to pledge support for artisans and weavers. Through the campaign, GoCoop invites people to share their love for handlooms by posting a photo or writing a story about a favourite handloom product they own.

Siva Devireddy, managing director, GoCoop says, “Handlooms symbolise the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India. They are not only eco-friendly but also make a fashion statement. Our reason for loving handlooms may be unique and very special and that’s why we want people to share their love for handlooms with everyone through the #ILoveHandlooms campaign. The story could be about a favourite handloom product they own, the design or any memory associated with it. Our main aim is to popularise handloom among the masses and to bring out the uniqueness of handloom products.”

GoCoop launched the ‘New Swadeshi Movement’ initiative last year on August 15, 2014 to reinstate pride in handcrafted products and to reintroduce them to the younger generation.

GoCoop currently is working with over 200 co-operatives with over 60,000 weavers and artisans selling over 14000 products through their online marketplace.