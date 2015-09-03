BENGALURU:Three people, including a woman, who were said to be in an inebriated condition, allegedly assaulted two police officials of Ulsoor police station on Wednesday.

One of the accused Afroz Ali has been arrested while the others, Rishika and Tanvir, are absconding. The three, aged between 28 and 35, assaulted the policemen, Ananda and Nijaguna Prasad.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Nala Road in Shamannagowda Layout.

A resident, Srinivas Naidu, called the police complaining that the trio was creating a ruckus in the area. Following the complaint, police arrived at the spot and questioned them.

However, the trio entered into a heated argument with the police and also assaulted them, with Rishika allegedly biting the wrist of one of the policemen.

Meanwhile, the commotion awakened the residents who began to gather there. This forced Tanvir and Rishika to flee while the residents caught Ali and handed him over to the police.

Ali had come to the area on his two-wheeler while Rishika and Tanvir came in a car. Rishika is from Delhi while Ali is from Tamil Nadu. Tanvir is said to be a resident of Frazer Town.

Police have registered a case under IPC 353, 332 and 504.

Recent Attacks on Cops: There has been several reports of assaults on policemen recently. In July, a police constable attached to JP Nagar police station was assaulted by an inebriated techie after the cop objected to the latter drinking alcohol on the roadside.

On June 27, in separate incidents, two police sub-inspectors were attacked when they were checking drunken driving in Indiranagar and Madiwala police limits.