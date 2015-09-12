Actor Sudeep, Priya to End Their 14-Year Marriage

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep filed for divorce before the family court in the city on Friday, ending his 14-year marriage.

According to sources, Sudeep sought divorce on mutual consent and has agreed to give a permanent alimony of `19 crore to his wife Priya. Sudeep had given the power of attorney to his sister, who filed the petition in the court. The divorce was sought under Section 13(B) of The Hindu Marriage Act. The couple have a daughter, who was born in 2004.

Six years ago the couple had separated, but eventually decided to give their relationship another shot. In November 2013, the couple launched an event management company called 360 Degree. It was only three months ago that rumours about their divorce intensified as Priya had been living separately.

The petition will come up for hearing on Monday before the principal judge of the family court. The case is expected to be settled by next March, a law officer said.

Section 13(B) of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, is applicable if the couple has been living separately for a year or more or they have mutually agreed to dissolve the marriage. After a divorce is filed, the couple is given six to 18 months so that they can reflect on their move.