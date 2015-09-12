Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Sudeep, Priya to End Their 14-Year Marriage

Published: 12th September 2015 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2015 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:  Actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep filed for divorce before the family court in the city on Friday, ending his 14-year marriage.

Actor.jpgAccording to sources, Sudeep sought divorce on mutual consent and has agreed to give a permanent alimony of `19 crore to his wife Priya. Sudeep had given the power of attorney to his sister, who filed the petition in the court. The divorce was sought under Section 13(B) of The Hindu Marriage Act. The couple have a daughter, who was born in 2004.

Six years ago the couple had separated, but eventually decided to give their relationship another shot. In November 2013, the couple launched an event management company called 360 Degree. It was only three months ago that rumours about their divorce intensified as Priya had been living separately.

The petition will come up for hearing on Monday before the principal judge of the family court. The case is expected to be settled by next March, a law officer said.

Section 13(B) of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, is applicable if the couple has been living separately for a year or more or they have mutually agreed to dissolve the marriage. After a divorce is filed, the couple is given six to 18 months so that they can reflect on their move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp