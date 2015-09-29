BENGALURU: Gangster Bannanje Raja has approached the High Court seeking directions to the state government to allow him to consult his advocate and to provide him with a copy of the deportation order from Morocco.

Hearing the first petition, Justice A S Bopanna issued a notice to the state government to file its objection, if any, and adjourned the case. In his petition, Raja claimed he was not allowed to talk to his counsel even a month after he was sent to the Central Prison in Belagavi.

“It is the duty of the jail authorities to allow the inmates to speak to his advocate as per Article 22(1),” Amar Correa, Raja’s counsel argued. Government advocate Vijay Kumar S Patil countered that Raja is an international gangster and there is threat to his life. He was once allowed to speak to his counsel and giving him further opportunity is not right in view of his safety, he said.