BENGALURU: Many groups and organisations have come up with innovative solutions to highlight the plight of city residents. A recent addition to it is an app called ‘Spothole’.

The app was launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, in collaboration with ichangemycity.com. Though the app has been able to attract a few hundred downloads, it has also left few netizens wondering whether such an app would resolve their woes.

How does it work

‘Spothole - The Official App’ can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. If one spots a pothole anywhere in the city, take a photo and post it on Spothole. Spothole will send the picture, along with its location to BBMP.

The ‘spot-snap-send’ app will automatically capture the GPS location of the pothole. Users will also be allowed to specify a landmark near the pothole for easy recognition.

The app also boasts a feedback function, in which one can see the status of work such as whether works have been taken up to repair it and the date and time when a particular pothole is filled.