BENGALURU: Corporates should be socially sensitive and work as enablers of government, said entrepreneur and chairperson of IIMB Board of Governors Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, vouching strongly for corporate social responsibility.

She was part of a panel discussion on ‘Creating greater business impact through enhanced CSR,’ at IIMBue- 2016, the institute’s annual leadership summit. Even though the government regulations make CSR mandatory, it acts as a reminder for corporates towards their social responsibility. Companies need to work in tandem with government towards addressing social issues, she opined.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone who also took part in the event spoke about her initiative Live, Love, Laugh Foundation, which focuses on reaching out to people suffering from depression. “There is road to recovery. We have to make lifestyle changes to have a normal every day.

There are ways to overcome anxiety.”

Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal, who inaugurated the summit, recalled his days at IIMB and the lessons he learnt in decisive leadership.