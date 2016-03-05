Home Cities Bengaluru

It Takes Petitions and Arguments to Win Drinking Water

Published: 05th March 2016 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2016 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

ItA

BENGALURU: Balaji Layout, located off Kanakpura Road, comes under Yeshwanthpur  Assembly constituency and is one of the few layouts in the city to have its own drinking water plant. Though Cauvery water reaches the entire city after passing through this area, these 31 layouts face water scarcity. None of the houses in any of the layouts have Bangalore Water Supply and Sewarage Board connection.

An overhand tank, into which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike’s trucks pump in 20,000 litres a day, is the main source of water supply for 500 residents. The water is supplied to the houses from here, only that it couldn’t be used for drinking. So, the residents fought long and hard for a water purification plant to be attached to the water plant.

The water plant was the result of a meeting held with MLA ST Somashekhar in March 2015. Residents of more than 15 layouts, including Balaji Layout, Bangalore Co-operative Housing Society and Bangalore City Muncipal Co-operation Cooperative Society, were present.

It.jpgA video taken by a resident shows a heated exchange between the MLA and the residents. The elected representative seems taken aback by how this issue had gathered so many people. He heard out all the grievances and offered a quick fix to the longstanding shortage of drinking water.

Three months after the meeting, in August, a water plant was placed at the entrance of the layout, next to an overhead tank. It cost around Rs 12 Lakh. Today, Balajai Layout draws drinking water from this point and the constituency is set to get two more such plants for other layouts.

On a daily basis, 5,000 litres are required for this layout alone and only for drinking. So far, the water plant address a large part of this need.

The residents used to earlier rely on costly private water tankers. “This plant has lessened shortage to some extent. Every month, I used to pay Rs 7,000 for water from tankers, and it was mostly contaminated,” says VK Srivatsa,  General secretary of the  Balaji Layout RWA.

Making Park Safe

There was an open drain that ran along the layout on Kanakpura Main Road.

In 2014, the residents invited the local MLA Somashekhar for a presentation in which they highlighted all their civic issues, among them the open drain.

Immediately, the MLA sanctioned funds to cover the drain. But, strangely enough, Rs 50 lakh that was alloted for it was exhausted after covering a one-km stretch.

A portion of the drain that is still open runs along a children’s park.

“Children play in the park and the six-foot deep drain opening at the entrance could be fatal,” says Srivatsa.

Bureaucratic hurdles

Layouts’ residents have tried time and time again to get a BWSSB connection -- the water tank is a poor compensation.

In 2011, after repeated visits to government offices, the then MLA Shobha Karandlaje asked Bangalore Development Authority (under which the layout was at that time) for funds to provide Cauvery water supply to the layouts.

Then, BDA released Rs 1.17 crore to BWSSB for a detailed project report alone.

Meanwhile Karandlaje had resigned and the new minister Suresh Kumar put this project under cold storage.

After repeated follow ups by the residents of Balaji Layout, Kumar sent a letter to the BWSSB to check if the Cauvery line was feasible. For the next two years, the BWSSB did not seem to be getting ahead with the water supply, the report was soon approved by the BDA in 2015, but then the residents hit another hurdle -- BDA said they were short of funds.

As a last resort, residents approached the former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda who had given the go-ahead to the project approved during his tenure.He wrote to the BDA Chairman.

The residents are still waiting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp