10-Day Swimming Camp for The Disabled

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: With the aim of promoting the advantages of swimming for people with disabilities, a free 10-day camp is being conducted at Sindhia Swimming Pool, Yelachananahalli, Kanakapura Road in the city. This is being organised by Astha, an NGO, and a support group ‘One Step At A Time’ in association with Karnataka Para Swimming Association. The camp, which started on March 9, will conclude on March 19.

According to the organisers, the increased freedom of movement and lightness in water gives a therapeutic experience for people with any form of disability. Further, swimming is a great workout and the safest for all joints of the body. This is also an opportunity to learn swimming and get involved in competitive paralympic-swimming.

Sunil Kumar Jain from Astha says, “After our workshop on fitness and sports last December, many people with disabilities reached out to us asking for an opportunity to learn swimming. So, this is our initial effort and we intend to train a minimum of 200 people in swimming by the end of this year.”