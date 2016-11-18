‘Avakaash is India’s one-of-its-kind interactive platform for students’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Avakaash is believed to be India’s first app and website which is a one-stop solution for students in classes 1 to 12 for scholastic, co-scholastic & extra-curricular activities. It exposes the child to a wide range of activities, competitions, workshops and events from sports, arts, literature, music, singing, dancing, astronomy, performing arts, science, quiz, photography, computers and more. Lt Cdr Madhav T Vittal (Retd), the CEO and co-founder of Avakaash speaks to City Express about the solution, its benefits and his future plans.

How did the idea of Avakaash come to you?

The idea came up when I was in the Navy and experienced the pain parents and their children faced when they are transferred from one place to another. They were missing out on a lot of opportunities. But then I realised that it was not just the armed forces, but there were many others too who are facing similar issues. Many of them had to rely on information provided by the school or peers. That is when the idea of Avakaash came up.

Tell us about the unique features of your solution.

Our proprietary software maps information automatically based on various parameters like age, interests, location etc. This ensures that the right information reaches the right user at the right time at the click of a button. Avakaash is also a one-of-its-kind interactive platform which enables structured preparation for competitive exams like Olympiads, ASSET, Spell Bee and Quizzes. It also provides credible information on entrance exams and studying abroad. Career guidance from experts and inputs on imbibing life skills are also provided. Inculcating and sustaining good reading habits is also fostered. The icing on the cake is Avakaash conducts over 60 intellectually challenging and fun competitions exclusively for its users.

This is the information age and students who get the correct information at the right time are successful in academics and other activities. Students get all the relevant information at the click of a button. They also get access to Career experts and counsellors at the click of a button.

How have you segmented the solution?

We understand that one size does not fit all. Therefore, we have categorised Avakaash into four groups and twelve segments. Each group has personalised and curated content relevant to them. Each segment is tailor-made to suit a particular age group.

How does your solution benefit the schools?

The benefit for schools is that they can conduct online events in which all the students can participate at one go. Exclusive mock tests can be conducted for competitive exams, and international as well as national level online events can be conducted. There is no investment required on infrastructure and there is no additional load on teachers. Schools can also use Avakaash to notify parents about activities and events.

What is the cost?

One can get complete access to Avakaash at `1199 per annum which works out to less than `100/month.

What are your future plans?

Once we get a foothold in Bengaluru, we are looking at expanding pan India to tier-I and tier-II cities since there is a lacuna when it comes to opportunities available vis-a-vis a child studying in a metropolitan city. The addressable market is to the tune of 40 million and it will only grow. We would want to involve the government schools once we get a strong foothold.

What are the numbers that you are looking at?

By June 2018, I think we will reach the numbers we want which will be 1 million users.

(Check out their website www.avakaash.com)