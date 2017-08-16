Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru flood: Women take shelter on a tractor for 7 hours

Six women take shelter on a tractor to save their lives for nearly seven hours.

Published: 16th August 2017 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chitra (second from right) with her neighbours who took shelter from the flood on a parked tractor for nearly seven hours, in ST Bed Layout in Koramangala on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Kiran Parashar K M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It was a nightmare come true. I was asleep when my husband noticed sewage water gushing into our house at 4.40am. This happens almost every time it rains a lot. So we kept our food items aside. But after a while the water level increased to as high as 5 feet. For a while I thought I wouldn’t survive this rain. I feared for my life,” said 42-year-old Chitra, a resident of ST Bed Layout in Koramangala 4th Stage.

That is when her son Mutthu came to her rescue. He helped her get outside the house slowly. He then told her to take shelter on a tractor that was parked on the roadside. “Five other women, who are my neighbours, had also got onto the tractor with me to save their lives. We stayed put on the tractor for nearly seven hours,” she said.

Chitra irons clothes for a living. Her family of four has faced similar situations in the past too, but never had they imagined that this time the rains would pose a threat to their lives. Never had the water levels risen so high in just over four hours of rain.Chitra and the other women took with them rice, wheat and other essential food items to the tractor so that they don’t get washed away. “My husband and son also gave me some clothes to keep myself warm,” she said.

Meanwhile, the men climbed on the walls of a house nearby.Almelamma, another woman who took shelter on the tractor, said, “I also carried some food with me to the vehicle. The situation was so scary that I am yet to recover from the shock.” Almelamma lives in a hut next to Chitra’s house.

It was only around 12.30pm that the water level started to recede. The families then returned to their houses to clear the water from inside their houses.

“We have been living here for 20 years now. Rains give us a tough time every year. But this time it was scary. Never had we feared for our lives,” Almelamma said.

Mutthu said that he had called BBMP officials for help. But they in turn asked him to call the higher officials. “In fact, a few BBMP and Fire Department vehicles were making rounds in the vicinity but nobody came to help us,” he said.The day was just as difficult for those living in the bigger apartments. People living on the ground floor had to seek shelter in the floors above.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sewage water Bengaluru flood Koramangala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp