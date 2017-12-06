Home Cities Bengaluru

After Kolkata, Bengaluru coach charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old at sports meet

Recently the team had visited another state to attend a sports meet, during which the coach allegedly sexually assaulted the athlete.

Published: 06th December 2017 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2017 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old athlete from the city was allegedly sexually harassed by her coach while she was attending a sports event. Though the incident occurred in November, a complaint regarding the same was filed at Chikkajala police station on Tuesday. 

The girl is a student of a Sports School in Bengaluru, run by the Department of Youth Services and Sports.

According to police sources, the athlete resides in the sports hostel of the department. Recently the team had visited another state to attend a sports meet, during which the coach allegedly sexually assaulted the athlete. He later threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The girl who returned with the team informed her parents, who then raised the issue with the hostel authorities. Later, they filed a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Anupam Agarwal said, "Five days ago, we received a complaint against a teacher alleging that he had behaved inappropriately with a minor inmate of the hostel, after which we informed about it to the police.”

Additional commissioner of police (east) Seemanth Kumar Singh said that they had received a complaint on Tuesday and are investigating it.

Police have formed teams to nab the accused coach who is absconding since three days. A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) has been booked against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru sports meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp