Two weeks after gang-rape, Bengaluru police continue to grope in dark  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two weeks after a 23-year-old woman from Nepal was gang-raped, Anekal police are yet to find any leads regarding the culprits. More than 30 suspects, including workers from the surrounding factories, have been grilled so far, but there has been no major breakthrough in the case.

On November 23, the victim who was working in an eatery shop, was raped by six bike-borne men in an abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village near Anekal. She was found by a passerby two days after the incident. She was also brutally attacked by the gang before they fled the scene. The victim is currently recovering in a government hospital.

A senior police officer said, “Despite probing the case from all possible angles, we have found no clues about the culprits. More than 30 persons, including habitual offenders, have been questioned. We are yet to receive the reports from the medical officer and the FSL department. The victim is still not able to stand or walk. Once she recovers, we will take her to the magistrate and record her statement.”