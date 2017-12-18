Home Cities Bengaluru

Take over Abdul Karim Telgi’s assets, use it for nation: Wife

Published: 18th December 2017

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wife of Abdul Karim Telgi, the prime accused in the multi-crore fake stamp paper case, has asked the special court to take possession of nine of his immovable properties in the state and use them for the benefit of the nation.

Shahida approached the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court on Saturday urging it to take over the properties which were not seized by the authorities. All these assets are in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts. However, the value of the properties is yet to be ascertained.
In the affidavit, Shahida said, “There were a few properties which Telgi purchased in his name and in the names of his relatives (which) were not seized by the police. According to Telgi’s last will, the properties which were purchased from the proceeds of the so-called fake stamp paper scam should be seized by the government and used for the benefit of the nation. It is my binding duty to fulfill the last wish of my husband to bring this fact to the notice of the court and the prosecution agency. Therefore, I filed this application.”

Telgi was accused No. 23 in the case while his wife Shahida is accused No. 67.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case and filed chargesheet against the accused.Speaking to Express, Shahida’s lawyer Milind D Pawar said, “After the death of Telgi in October this year, the family approached me in November and expressed the desire to give up the properties. As per their wishes, I have submitted an affidavit in the court on Shahida’s behalf.”

Telgi’s son-in-law Irfan Talikote said, “Shahida is presently not in a state to talk to anybody. She is performing some rituals. She took the decision after we lost Telgi who was an asset to the family.We all are happy with the decision.”Abdul Karim Telgi, who was convicted in one of the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam, died in Victoria hospital in the city on October 23 while in judicial custody.

