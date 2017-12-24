BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister K J George has assured that all sewage water being released in the city will be treated by the year 2020.Inaugurating the Yele Mallappa Chetty treatment plant at Seegehalli on Saturday, George said the commissioning of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will help treat 15 million litres of sewage water per day (MLD) generated at KR Puram, Devasandra, Bhattarahalli, Hoodi, Sadaramangala, Medhalli and Mahadevapura.

“The city generates a total of 1,400 MLD (of waste water) and with the commissioning of the plant on Saturday, 997 MLD would get treated. By 2020, we will have the capacity to treat 100 per cent of all the waste water generated,” he said. Wetland treatment methods are also being carried out, he added.

The plant, built at a cost of `67 crore, is taken up under the Cauvery Water Supply Stage IV Phase-II with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The contract, which includes operation and maintenance, will be for a seven-year period.

BMP became BBMP in 2007 with the addition of 110 villages, seven City Municipal Councils and one Town Municipal Council and extends to 800sqkm presently. “No government earlier bothered to provide infrastructure here. The chief minister gave me a blueprint of work to be undertaken as soon as I assumed office and I am abiding by it,” he said.

We are helpless about late delivery of Metro coaches: George

Asked about the reasons for the delay in delivery of Metro coaches, George said, “We are helpless. From our side, we have already paid the money to BEML for the delivery. Instead of the first delivery happening in December, it will now happen in January, that’s all.”