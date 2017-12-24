BENGALURU : Over 1,000 students and teachers from schools across the country landed in the city on Sunday and made their way to DPS North in Yelahanka to immerse themselves in a Gurukul-style training in arts and ancient Indian traditions at the Spic Macay's 1st International School Convention. Riya Rachel Jacob is a class 11 student of Pallikoodam in Kottayam, Kerala, who was accompanied by her biology teacher Smitha Nair. While the former will be part of the seven-day intensive training workshops in Kamsale, a folk art from Karnataka, the latter will also be part of an intensive Kuchipudi workshop. Said Riya, "I have been dancing and training in Bharatnatyam since I was in class 4.

My school gives the training with the help of some teachers like Smitha ma'am who herself is a Bharatnatyam dancer. I have heard of Kamsale and do not what to expect. I'm sure it will be a very pleasant experience.” Smitha was glad that she will be able to stretch her dancing abilities.

Students from sixth to seventh standards have been invited, and they will be accommodated in 40 classrooms in the school.

Children are assigned workshops based on their interest and preferences, as far as possible. Neehar Tiwari and Aditya Patil are students of DPS, Pune, had been slotted into an intensive workshop on puppetry. "We did not choose this since I and Aditya are musicans. But, we don’t mind learning about puppetry, it is something new," said Neehar. According to organisers, there is a lot of interest in the jazz band Jass Explorer Trio from Denmark, who have been invited for the first time for a Spic Macay event.

There are a total of 30 intensive workshops in various art forms that the students and teachers will be a part of during the seven days. Popular workshops include ones for Chitara, traditional art from Andhra Pradesh; saw-dust mask making; tie and dye - dyeing technique, sikki (or dry grass) weaving, cinema appreciation and jazz music. Besides the above, students will also have sessions in Yoga Nidira, shramdaan (a concept of labour for greater good) and will also get to listen a number of concerts by renowned artistes. As part of shramdaan, they will clear garbage.

On Sunday, the 40th edition of the International School Convention organised by SPIC MACAY (or Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) opened with a procession by nearly a 1,000 student-participants and few of the artistes. Among them was Harsha Kumar’s Hulivesha troupe, who came from Magadi. DPS North Bangalore is hosting the seven-day-long event, and the opening march proceeded from its football court to the auditorium. This folk art is usually done by young men, who go from house to house dressed as tigers, leopards or cheetahs, accompanied by drummers. This is usually performed during Navaratri to honour Goddess Durga. SPIC MACAY brings these art forms to the city to familiarise the young with them.