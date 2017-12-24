BENGALURU: A 29-year-old software engineer has been missing since December 18 after he went to show his car to some unidentified men who had proposed to buy it. The techie had posted an ad for his car on the online marketplace OLX and was to meet the prospective buyers. The missing man has been identified as Kumar Ajitabh, a native of Patna who was residing in an apartment in Whitefield along with his friend since six years. He was working in a private software company in Bellandur. His vehicle and mobile phone too have not been found so far.

A senior police officer from Whitefield police station said the family filed a missing person’s case and investigation is being done in all angles. “We have checked all CCTV footage from around the locality and toll booths across the city. Based on tower location, his phone was last traced to Gunjur near Varthur around 7.30 pm, an hour after he left home, and it was later switched off. We have also alerted the police in neighbouring states to trace the vehicle. Ajitabh had posted the ad for his car as he wanted money to join some professional course. He had informed his roommate about the prospective buyers before he left,” the officer added.

Speaking to Express, the victim’s brother Arnabh Kumar said the prospective buyers may have made a call over Whatsapp and hence police are not able to track the call records. He spoke to the family on Sunday and his phone was switched off on Monday when they tried to contact him. He wanted to sell his car to join IIM in 2018 as he had passed the interview. He had bought a Maruti Ciaz car by paying Rs 12 lakh and he had quoted Rs 11.8 lakh on OLX a couple of weeks ago. He had also applied for a loan with a private bank to join IIM. “We suspect that he might have been kidnapped by some unknown people on the pretext of buying the car. There is no reason why he should disappear like this. He had no issues with family or friends,” Arnabh added.